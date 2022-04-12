Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.06

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $110.06 and last traded at $110.11, with a volume of 14047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

