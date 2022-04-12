Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232,477 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $120.56. 232,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $114.87 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

