Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.35. The stock had a trading volume of 144,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,763. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $176.31 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.94.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.