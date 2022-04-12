Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.19 and a 12-month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

