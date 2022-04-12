Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 262,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,061,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,541,000 after acquiring an additional 191,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.