Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.68. 35,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,770. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $93.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

