Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.58

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 6136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.36 million, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $61,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 170.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $18,462,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $11,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 976,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 325,923 shares during the last quarter.
About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
