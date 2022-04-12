Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 492.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VAQC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,551. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.03.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAQC. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.