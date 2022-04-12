Veil (VEIL) Trading 106.2% Higher This Week

Veil (VEIL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 106.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,142.95 or 0.99956279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00061597 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00255441 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00117539 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.00323283 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

