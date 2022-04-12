Velo (VELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.14 Million

Velo (VELO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Velo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $37.14 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velo has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.38 or 0.07568903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,470.39 or 1.00003336 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 28,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

