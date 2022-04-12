Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 19th (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 19th. Ventyx Biosciences had issued 9,472,656 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $151,562,496 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Ventyx Biosciences’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
VTYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $26.00.
About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.
