VeriCoin Price Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $168,304.57 and $17.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,182.21 or 1.00070110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00061543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024409 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,928,920 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.