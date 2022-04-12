Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $283,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,169 shares of company stock worth $3,659,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

