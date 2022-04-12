Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.56. 7,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,364 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 52,202.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,538 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 48,033.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 943,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 885,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,513,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

