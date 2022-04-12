Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK opened at $216.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.11 and its 200 day moving average is $208.27.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

