Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,589,886 shares.The stock last traded at $21.34 and had previously closed at $20.74.

VET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

