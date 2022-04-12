Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTNR opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

