Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total transaction of $560,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total transaction of $549,720.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00.
Shares of VRTX traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $281.04. 113,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
