Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total transaction of $560,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total transaction of $549,720.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $281.04. 113,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

