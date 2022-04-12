Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.57

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 347319222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $983.01 million, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Veru by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Veru by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Veru by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Veru by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.
Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
