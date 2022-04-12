Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.57

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 347319222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $983.01 million, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Veru by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Veru by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Veru by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Veru by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

