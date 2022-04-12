Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $983.01 million, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 81.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veru during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.
About Veru (Get Rating)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veru (VERU)
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.