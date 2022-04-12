Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $983.01 million, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 81.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veru during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

