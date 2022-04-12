Viacoin (VIA) Price Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $2,970.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.00261018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001639 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

