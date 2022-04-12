Viberate Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Viberate has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $394,531.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00104462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,135,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.