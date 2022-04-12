Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.25

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.25 and traded as high as C$8.48. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 4,316,496 shares trading hands.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International to C$24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$715.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00.
About Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
