Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.79

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.79 and traded as high as $24.68. Village Super Market shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 25,169 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $355.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $537.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 106.4% during the third quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

