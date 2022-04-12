Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 282.17% from the company’s current price.

VINC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 115,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

