Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Virbac SA (OTC:VRBCF – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $400.00 and last traded at $400.00. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.88.

Virbac Company Profile (OTC:VRBCF)

Virbac SA manufactures and sells a range of products and services for companion and food-producing animals in France, Europe, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers a range of vaccines, dental hygiene, reproduction, dermatology, parasiticides, diagnostic, antibiotics, and aquaculture products; and veterinary medicines for anesthesia, geriatrics, behavior, and injectable micronutrients, as well as petfood and electronic identification.

