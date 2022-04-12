Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 147 Price Target at UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 147 ($1.92) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.21 ($2.23).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

LON VOD traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 130.68 ($1.70). The stock had a trading volume of 53,231,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,237,016. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £37.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.36.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.