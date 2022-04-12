Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 147

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 147 ($1.92) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.53.
Shares of VOD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 4,077,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,750. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
