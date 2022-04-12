Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vonovia from €53.00 ($57.61) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $72.97.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

