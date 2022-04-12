Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.22

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $5.57. Vuzix shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 786,489 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $356.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.40.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 237.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170,881 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 30.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vuzix (VUZI)
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.