Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.22

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $5.57. Vuzix shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 786,489 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $356.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.40.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 306.70%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 237.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170,881 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 30.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

