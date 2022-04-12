W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $76.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.
NYSE WRB traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.61. 11,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,133. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $68.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.