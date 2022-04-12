W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $76.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

NYSE WRB traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.61. 11,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,133. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $68.48.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

