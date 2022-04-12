Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €197.00 by Barclays

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €197.00 ($214.13) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($207.61) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €167.36 ($181.92).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH traded up €1.60 ($1.74) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €162.10 ($176.20). 111,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €145.34. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €116.65 ($126.79) and a one year high of €174.75 ($189.95). The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.