Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WALD stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,141. Waldencast Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WALD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,768,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 9.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 87,699 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 62.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.