Wanchain Price Tops $0.46 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Wanchain has a market cap of $89.14 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00192925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.00 or 0.00393496 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00052124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010229 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

