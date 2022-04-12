Warburg Research Reiterates €67.50 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €67.50 ($73.37) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on Basf in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.03 ($79.38).

Shares of ETR:BAS traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €51.40 ($55.87). The company had a trading volume of 4,388,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12 month low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 12 month high of €72.84 ($79.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.51.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

