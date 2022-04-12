Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.84% from the stock’s previous close.

WBD stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $24.12. 1,176,575 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.