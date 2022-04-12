Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.84% from the stock’s previous close.
WBD stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $24.12. 1,176,575 shares of the company were exchanged.
About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)
