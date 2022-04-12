Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

WBD stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,575 shares.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

