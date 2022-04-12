Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $174.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WM. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $133.15 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.