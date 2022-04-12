Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $294.79

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $294.79 and last traded at $295.50, with a volume of 8726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.58.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Waters by 90.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $4,278,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1,670.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

