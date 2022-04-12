Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NIKE (NKE)

NIKE (NYSE: NKE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2022 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – NIKE was given a new $164.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – NIKE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – NIKE was given a new $173.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/22/2022 – NIKE was given a new $177.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/22/2022 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $164.00 to $176.00.

3/22/2022 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $175.00.

3/18/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $190.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $199.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $202.00 to $160.00.

3/16/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $176.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – NIKE was given a new $162.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/15/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $192.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $192.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $124.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

