Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

4/12/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

4/8/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

3/16/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

3/10/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 254,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,330. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

