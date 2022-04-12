Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Welbilt worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,701,000 after buying an additional 3,608,311 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after buying an additional 3,814,817 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,918,000 after buying an additional 1,611,792 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,275,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,118,000 after purchasing an additional 692,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,183,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

WBT opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 2.18. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. Welbilt’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

