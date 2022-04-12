Wells Fargo & Company Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

WFC opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

