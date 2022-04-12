Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.43 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.55, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Welltower by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

