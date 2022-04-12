Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,873. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 27.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,793,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $26,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after buying an additional 1,148,728 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $22,589,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

