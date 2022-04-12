WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT Lowered to $32.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. 611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $22,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,990,000 after buying an additional 569,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,884,000 after buying an additional 176,350 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 134,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

