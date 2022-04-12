Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE WEA traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. 926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,031. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 379,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 26.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

