Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.98

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLKP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $981.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $330.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

