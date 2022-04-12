Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 2.95% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $251.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.37.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

