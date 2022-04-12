Whiteheart 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $38,248.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $234.00 or 0.00584490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $38,248.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.89 or 0.07545690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,908.26 or 0.99684217 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars.

